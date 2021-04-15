Numbers for reported thefts from motor vehicles dropped slightly from previous week, police say

There were 34 reported thefts from a vehicle that occurred in Kamloops this past week, a slight drop from the week before, according to police.

The most thefts occurred in downtown Kamloops, an area that remains a hotspot. From April 5 to 11, there were 11 thefts from motor vehicles that were reported to the RCMP.

There were five reported thefts from motor vehicles on the North Shore, five thefts from vehicles occurring in Lower Sahali.

Mount Paul, Valleyview, Aberdeen and Sahali each had two reported thefts from motor vehicles.

This is a drop from the week of March 29 to April 4, when theft from motor vehicles was up to 39 reported incidents.

April is auto crime enforcement month, with police reminding residents to ensure they are not leaving items inside their car.

“When it comes to ensuring your valuables are not visible inside a vehicle, it’s important to keep in mind that something you may think of as having no value, such as a non-medical mask or empty pop can, might be exactly what someone else is looking for as they’re walking by and looking into your vehicle,” said Corporal Dana Napier of the Crime Prevention Unit, in a press release.

Police also recommend parking in well-lit and high traffic areas and using an immobilizer.