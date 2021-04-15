Kamloops Mounties surround Ashcroft apartment building, arrest man after threats to police

Photo: Castanet Staff

An Ashcroft man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening police.

Kamloops Mounties were called just before 10 p.m.with “a threat allegedly directed specifically at police,” according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

“During their investigation, frontline officers were able to identify a suspect as a distraught man in the Ashcroft area, who was previously known to police and believed to potentially have access to numerous firearms,” she said.

“Kamloops RCMP assembled a team, which included the police dog services unit, to assist the Ashcroft RCMP detachment in responding to the high-risk situation.”

Police surrounded an Ashcroft apartment building, made contact with the suspect and negotiated his surrender, Evelyn said.

“One person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and immediately taken to hospital for medical assessment and care,” she said.

“No charges are being recommended at this time.”