Downtown Kamloops boutique to open Friday in new location

A downtown Kamloops boutique shop will open Friday in a new location.

Far and Wide will open at 353 Victoria St. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“We will be bringing in new inventory from our current brands, introducing inspiring new brands and revamping our current local makers program to support them better,” co-owner Call Duncan said in a news release.

Far and Wide launched three years ago in a small space on Fourth Avenue.

Duncan and business partner Brianne Sheppard have also recently launched The Botanical Scene, a plant shop, at 250 Victoria St.

