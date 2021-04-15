Kamloops Mounties looking for suspect after 'blunt object' assault on downtown street

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are on the lookout for a red-headed suspect after a violent attack last weekend on a downtown street.

Mounties said they were called to the corner of Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an injured man receiving medical treatment following an assault.

“According to the report, the suspect, described as having red hair and a beard, was unhappy with the victim’s presence in the area, which led to the attack,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Officers spoke to those in the area and collected evidence.”

Evelyn said the assault, believed to have involved a blunt object, took place in the 400-block of Seymour Street.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.