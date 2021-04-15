Council voted unanimously to approve a grant application to fund programs addressing social issues

Photo: Kristen Holliday

City hall will be pursuing a grant aimed at funding services addressing social issues on Kamloops’ streets.

Council voted unanimously to approve the staff recommendation on Tuesday. If the city’s grant application is successful, up to $2.5 million could be spent on purchasing washroom facilities, including Portland Loo-style constructions, funding a peer outreach program, hiring more community service officers (CSOs) and installing a safer walking pathway under Overlanders Bridge.

Byron McCorkell, director for community and protective services, said the city had two informative survey input sessions with community agency partners where attendees were able to come up with a list of funding priorities.

“We felt we needed to focus on the biggest issues that we have faced locally, which have been around the areas of human dignity and community security,” McCorkell said in his presentation to council.

“Those have been primarily surfacing around access to washroom space, access to laundry, access to facilities that will allow people who are living on the street, or marginalized, to be able to access these biggest needs.”

City staff suggested that if grant money is approved, they could purchase four Portland-loo style washrooms and a prefabricated wash car — a mobile trailer unit that would have washroom facilities as well as showers and laundry.

Staff also suggested the money be used to hire two new CSOs snd contract two mobile security guards for the city’s North and South shores.

McCorkell said the grant’s biggest restriction was that the funding would only last for one year — something that Coun. Denis Walsh also brought forward as a concern.

Walsh pointed out there were no financial estimates attached to any of the suggested programs or services to fund. He said he objected to some of the asks, like hiring additional CSOs, as this may extend a possible financial burden to taxpayers after the year of funding is over.

“The price will be transferred after a year into the taxpayer’s hands,” he said.

“I’m concerned with those ones with a cumulative effect, in the years coming forward, that it will cost,” he said.

Coun. Kathy Sinclair said in 2018, a previous council had voted in favour of installing Portland Loos, but found out they weren’t going to be possible.

She said at the time, business owners didn’t want the washrooms installed near their properties, and the cost was also quite high.

Sinclair asked staff what had changed since then.

McCorkell said the style of facility is expensive, but staff have found there is no other way to install such washrooms easily.

He said staff explored other avenues and determined they would need to renovate existing buildings to get facilities installed, which posed a challenge.

There would be other challenges in terms of access and identifiable signage.

“The standalone facility provides us with the opportunity to get washrooms in various locations that aren’t attached to buildings, that allow us then to pick a site,” McCorkell said.

“We don’t have specific sites identified at the moment, but we know we don’t have any real public washrooms on the Tranquille corridor or at the bus exchange area. Those would be difficult to do, but at the same time, if we don’t have application and some funding resources to go and do it, we probably wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Mayor Ken Christian said there’s no easy answer, and although bathrooms are expensive, there is a need to serve the population who requires these facilities, and a way to address concerns about feces and urine “in all manner of places.”

“If this goes through, we are going to have people make the observation that cost of a washroom is perhaps more than average house in Kamloops,” he said.

“That’s the reality of the population we are serving, but there is also a need to serve that population.”

Coun. Dale Bass said she would hope businesses see the value of a public loo nearby, rather than urine or feces in their doorways.

She said she also supports the idea of a lived-experience outreach program.

“I don’t view CSOs and security guards as outreach workers. ... You need people who know what the hell they’re talking about, and that’s the lived experience people,” she said.

“I see them being teachers on the street — which will help us.”

Bass said voting in favour of the grant application was a chance to do something to help address a long-standing problem.

“I trust staff on this, they know what we want to do, they’re in partnership with agencies that know what’s going on and what we need,” she said.

“I don’t care what money we get. As long as you do something to make this a little bit better for this demographic that deserves more than they have right now.”