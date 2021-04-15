Drivers warned about six weeks of construction on Coq' between Merritt and Hope

Photo: Contributed Drivers are being warned about six weeks of construction on the Coquihalla beginning Friday.

Drivers are being cautioned about construction taking place on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope over the next month and a half.

An advisory covers more than 100 kilometres from Hope to Exit 286, just south of Merritt.

Bridge construction is taking place at Portia Bridge beginning Friday and expected to run until May 25.

Both directions will have a five-metre lane-width restrictions in place 24 hours a day.

Construction signs will warn of crews and applicable lane and speed changes.

For loads over five metres, drivers are urged to ensure appropriate permits are in place and call 250-318-7909 24 hours in advance to coordinate.

DriveBC will provide an update on the project on May 25.