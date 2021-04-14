New weekly COVID-19 cases doubled last week in Kamloops

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops area doubled last week to nearly 100.

According to data made public on Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the Kamloops local health area recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 between April 4 and April 10.

That number is up from 48 the week before — an increase of 100 per cent — but still well below the regional high of 161 new cases recorded between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Between Jan. 3 and March 6, the Kamloops local health area averaged 109 new cases of COVID-19 per week. Since March 7, the region has averaged 54 new cases per week.

The region recorded 346 cases of COVID-19 in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Chase, Barriere, Logan Lake and Savona.