North Shore residents disappointed, concerned by garbage strewn along the riverbank near Schubert Drive

Photo: Kristen Holliday A pile of garbage left on a trail near Schubert Drive, on Kamloops' North Shore

North Shore residents are expressing frustration and concern around piles of garbage left behind from homeless camps along Schubert Drive.

The problem has become more evident in recent weeks with warmer weather. Posts in North Shore neighbourhood social media groups regularly show garbage strewn about the riverbank and abandoned stolen property, and the issue is not going unnoticed at Kamloops city hall.

One woman said she thinks it’s ultimately a reflection of the province’s inability to provide adequate services for those in need.

Michelle Thomson, who has owned a home on Schubert since 2018, said the issue should be a concern for everyone, not just those who live nearby.

“The province has let down people with mental health and substance abuse issues, and then it's taking effect on our environment, which is already so badly damaged,” Thomson said.

“This is a little place where biodiversity should be allowed to thrive, and it also protects the floodplain which most of the North Shore of Kamloops is on. So it's also going to affect people who live and reside on the North Shore.”

A series of photos posted to one North Shore neighbourhood Facebook group Monday showed garbage, shopping carts and other items strewn around the embankments between Schubert Drive and the adjacent beach.

Residents have also reported broken glass and human waste in the area.

Thomson said it’s not only the garbage that concerns her, but physical changes made to the riverbank itself by those who camp in the area.

“They're digging, actually taking away the dike and all of the tree roots that are supporting this whole riparian habitat. It’s just a mess,” she said.

“It's also going to affect the ability for the riverbank to hold away the waters when they rise, because that's the whole point of these trees. And that's why they’re there, to protect the floodplain. So that's scary for us as well, as owners there.”

Thomson said she understands the city passed a bylaw allowing people to set up camp in the area overnight, as long as they move on by morning. However, according to Thomson, the bylaw division, now known as the community services division, doesn’t come to check on camps unless a complaint is made.

“Quite often, my husband and I report through the city’s bylaw app on the camps, and they do come and usually ask them to move,” she said, adding her husband has also called the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the province’s RAPP line reporting these concerns.

“It's just unfortunate that it can't just be looked after more consistently.”

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the community service division, but has not yet received a response.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Coun. Bill Sarai brought up the issue, saying he had also been contacted by area residents about garbage along beaches on both sides of the river.

“I was talking to staff this morning, I’d just like to share with our residents they can still call CSOs (community service officers), the bylaws department,” Sarai said.

“We are notably short staffed right now, but we will address it as quickly and efficiently as we can.”

Sarai said the city would be organizing a beach clean up in the near future.

Byron McCorkell, director for community and protective services, said they aren’t able to coordinate a public event, likely only involving CSO staff and the city’s riverbank clean up crew.

McCorkell hasn’t yet responded to Castanet Kamloops’ request for comment.

According to North Shore residents, CSO staff came to pick up garbage in the area along Schubert on Tuesday. Thomson said even after their work, there were still camps visible with indications that work had been done to alter the environment.

“Last night, I had my dogs down on the beach, and there’s still a permanent camp set up down there where they cleaned away all of the forest floor. It’s disappointing,” she said.

Thomson said she doesn’t mind people camping overnight, but is hoping for a more consistent clean up effort to ensure there is no environmental damage.

“I don’t believe that the riverbank and the river should have to be a garbage dump,” she said.