A visual display was placed in Riverside Park as a memorial to those lost in the overdose crisis

Over 200 pairs of shoes lined the walkway and labyrinth between Riverside and Pioneer parks on Wednesday afternoon as a memorial to the hundreds of lives lost in the overdose crisis.

The visual display was a joint project between Addictions Matters Kamloops and Moms Stop the Harm, marking the five-year anniversary of the crisis being recognized as a public health emergency.

Mick Sandy, a member of Addiction Matters Kamloops and a youth outreach worker, said the shoes were a powerful visual representation of the overdose toll.

“Here in Kamloops, in those last five years, we've lost 219 lives. And here we have a pair of shoes placed in memory of each life that we've lost,” Sandy said.

“Each one of those lives lost has been a preventable death. These are individuals that are experiencing a great deal of trauma that we don't understand.”

Sandra Tully, member of Moms Stop the Harm, a network of Canadian families impacted by substance-related harm, said each pair of shoes represents a community member worth recognizing and remembering.

Tags with short handwritten statements were attached to the shoes, many describing a person lost to an overdose.

Tully said the comments on the tags came from real posts on a social media gallery for Moms Stop the Harm.

“We just felt that adding the tags just humanizes our loss and it's really powerful,” she said.

Tully said she lost her son, Ryan, to an overdose. He died in January 2016 at the age of 22.

“He passed away in his bedroom, he was gaming with his friends. He took half a pill that he had bought on the street, and that half the pill had enough of a hotspot of fentanyl that it killed him immediately,” Tully said.

“I am very passionate about having a safe supply in our community and in our province. And we need to impress upon our government that this is what's going to keep people alive.”

Tully said five years ago, when the opioid emergency was declared, she had hope that action would be taken to stop it.

“Unfortunately what we've seen is more and more deaths from the overdose crisis,” she said.

Tully said she wants to see people educate themselves on addiction, and change the language they use to talk about people who use drugs. Ultimately, she is calling for a safe supply to ensure there aren’t more “preventable deaths."

“Bottom line, we need to keep everyone alive,” Tully said.

Sandy said he also wants to see safe supply and drug decriminalization in order to save lives.

He said before joining Addiction Matters, he previously worked as a paramedic.

“I saw firsthand the destruction that the opioid crisis has caused in small rural communities, and every community in B.C., and I felt like I really needed to do more,” Sandy said.

Sandy said in Kamloops specifically, he’d also like to see more beds and treatment opportunities for people living with addictions.

“I want to see the stigma removed, I want to see less security presence in the downtown core, I want to stop pushing this problem away and out of view,” he said.

“These are people, we need to stop treating them like they are animals, like they are less than us, and we need to meet them with compassion and respect.”

Glenn Hilke, a member of Addiction Matters Kamloops and a coordinator for The Loop Drop-In Centre, said he would like to see a permanent memorial for victims of the overdose crisis in Kamloops.

“There needs to be something to remember this,” Hilke said.

“I’m sure there will be something to remember COVID once we've passed it, but this is [also] part of our history. And, unfortunately, we don't see an end to it.”