Police seize bear spray, drugs and fake guns after U-turn to avoid roadblock

Bear spray, imitation firearms and drugs were seized from a vehicle last weekend after its driver tried to avoid a police roadblock, Mounties say.

Police had a check stop set up on Lac du Bois Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers noticed a vehicle make a U-turn to avoid them.

“Police caught up to the vehicle, which had a stolen licence plate attached,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The vehicle’s occupants were arrested. A search later located bear spray, two imitation firearms and drugs.”

Evelyn said the driver was released with a future court date pending the outcome of the investigation. He was also issued tickets for not having insurance or a driver’s licence.