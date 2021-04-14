Kamloops Mounties searching for suspect after violent attack Sunday near downtown motel

Photo: Castanet Staff

An attack with a “blunt object and physical force” has landed a Kamloops man in the hospital, police say.

Mounties were called to the Acadian Inn on Columbia Street at about 11 p.m. on Sunday and arrived to find a man inside a suite with injuries to his head and body.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the injured man was transported by ambulance to hospital.

“Although the man was uncooperative with police, surveillance footage showed the victim being chased then assaulted by a man with a blunt object and physical force,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white man standing five-foot-eight with a heavy build and short brown hair. He was wearing a white checkered button-up shirt, a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

Evelyn said the suspect is believed to have left the area with two women in an older-model red minivan with no hubcaps.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.