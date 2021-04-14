172624
Kamloops Mounties seize loaded gun, drugs from Valleyview motel suite

Police say they seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition from a Valleyview motel room on Tuesday after an eagle-eyed constable spotted a stolen vehicle.

A Mountie making patrols near Comazzetto Road in Valleyview at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Surrey, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The vehicle was unoccupied but, during the course of their investigation, police were able to associate it to a motel room where two people were arrested and suspected drugs and firearms were seized, including a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition,” she said.

Evelyn said the two people arrested were later released pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

