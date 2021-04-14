COVID-19 pandemic forcing Rocky Mountaineer to further delay start of 2021 season

Photo: Castanet Staff

One of the main drivers of tourism in Kamloops is again pushing the start of its 2021 season back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions, delivering another blow to the city's battered hospitality industry.

Rocky Mountaineer announced on Wednesday that its 2021 season would get underway on July 5 — moving the start date back a month from June 1, which was announced in March as a delayed start date.

“We are extremely disappointed to be forced to delay the start of our season, but we remain very optimistic about restarting travel in July,” Rocky Mountaineer founder and CEO Peter Armstrong said in a news release.

“Our team is eagerly working to prepare our trains for operations and we all look forward to getting back to what we do best, which is hosting guests for an incredible experience on board our trains.”

Rocky Mountaineer trains bring thousands of tourists into Kamloops each summer season, making daily overnight stops in the Tournament Capital. In 2017, the company said its business generated almost $50 million in annual spending in Kamloops.

Last year, Rocky Mountaineer trains were kept off the tracks because of restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests who have had their booked trips cancelled due to the delayed season are eligible to receive 110 per cent of what they’ve paid credited toward a future booking.