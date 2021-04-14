Police, health officials issue warning after recent spike in drug overdoses in Merritt

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police and health officials in Merritt are warning drug users and the greater community about a recent spike in illicit drug overdoses.

Merritt RCMP said the community has seen 21 reported overdose calls through the first three months of 2021, compared to 56 in all of 2020.

“We are seeing high overdose activity across the region,” Interior Health interim vice-president of clinical operations Roger Parsonage said in a news release.

“We continue to see unusual drug checking results and, particularly, the presence of benzodiazepines and illicit fentanyl. If you do drugs, please take steps to be safer.”

Police said it’s not yet clear whether the overdoses are due to lethal batches of drugs or unsafe use.

“It is important that if you or someone you witness may be overdosing, to please call 911 immediately for medial assistance,” Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Stephan Drouin said.

“We are also asking for public assistance to help curb this alarming issue. If you know someone who may be selling illegal and harmful drugs in our community, please call police or Crime Stoppers.”