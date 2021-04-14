Traffic closed northbound on Fortune Drive after semi spills load after striking overpass

Photo: Tim Petruk Crews assess the scene at the Tranquille Road overpass on Wednesday after it was struck by the load of a semi truck.

UPDATE: 11:33 a.m.

The City of Kamloops says the Tranquille Road overpass has been deemed safe to remain open after it was struck on Wednesday by the load of a semi truck.

The accident is believed to have taken place at some point before 10:45 a.m.

The overpass was closed for months after it was struck by the load of a truck in 2012.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:15 a.m.

A truck appears to have struck the Tranquille Road overpass at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge, spilling its load onto the roadway and closing Fortune Drive northbound.

A large number of city staff and police are on scene as of 11:15 a.m.

A significant amount of debris is in the roadway. Fortune Drive is closed northbound, but one lane of southbound traffic is getting through.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.