Kamloops city council OKs additional $150,000 of grant funding for patio extensions after strong uptake

Photo: Tim Petruk

Council has approved city staff to spend up to an additional $150,000 of COVID-19 grant funding to construct more outdoor patio extensions throughout the Tournament Capital.

At Tuesday’s City of Kamloops council meeting, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the extensions, which have provided businesses with extra space to operate outdoor patios, have been well received.

“I think they’ve been a really great asset to our downtown and the business community,” Kwiatkowski said.

As of Monday, he said, 21 businesses have applied for the extensions. Additional uptake is expected.

Kwiatkowski said in 2020, 13 businesses applied for patio extensions, which were constructed from wood.

Council in November approved $200,000 in provincial and federal grant funding for this year’s patio season, with the stipulation that patio structures be made from a more robust material.

For patio season this year, the $200,000 has been spent, with an additional $50,000 required to complete construction requests to date.

Kwiatkowski said recent provincial health orders restricting indoor dining ramped up the program uptake, with staff and contractors taking quick action to construct the extensions.

“If [public health orders] continue to extend, we will see more uptakes,” he said, adding that staff estimates $100,000 would cover future program applications.

This year, brick pavers are being used, as they are more durable and less slippery than last year’s wooden extensions, according to Kwiatkowski.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly moved the recommendation, saying this has been a positive change for the downtown area.

“Kudos goes out to the businesses that have made it what it is. Putting the pavers down is the easy part, but it’s the creativity of our entrepreneurs in the downtown core that have created a much more vibrant area,” he said.

“This, to me, is a legacy of COVID, a positive legacy we will see for years to come. I hope this is something that will last a long time. ... I wish we would have done this years ago. I think it’s fantastic.”

Coun. Kathy Sinclair asked how long the extensions are expected to stay in place.

Kwiatkowski said they are waiting to hear from the business community to see if the patios will remain beyond the fall.

“As much as many businesses would like them to stay, there’s business that may want them removed,” he said.

“We are early days.”

The motion was carried by council, with Coun. Denis Walsh not present for the vote due to a conflict of interest. Walsh is part-owner of The Vic Downtown coffee bistro.