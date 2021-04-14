Kamloops NorthPaws inaugural WCL season will not be played in 2021, team says

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops NorthPaws inaugural West Coast League season will not be played in 2021.

The expansion baseball club, which had been slated to play its first game in June, announced Wednesday that its first season would be pushed back to 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re definitely disappointed to not begin play in 2021, but we’re still ecstatic about bringing the NorthPaws and the West Coast League to Kamloops,” the team’s ownership group said in a news release.

“Talking to people throughout the community, that excitement is shared throughout the city. The pandemic has stalled us from starting, but it hasn’t deterred us from starting.”

Players who had signed to play this summer with the NorthPaws will be released in order to pursue other opportunities.

Fans who had purchased season tickets will be offered a refund or the option to roll the payment over to 2022.

The team said it plans to roll out a number of promotional items throughout the summer “as restrictions ease,” including a food truck and a mascot.

The West Coast League is a summer league for college-age baseball players with teams based in Oregon, Washington, B.C. and Alberta.

The league had earlier announced plans to have a Canadian division play without crossing the border. According to Wednesday’s release from the NorthPaws, all Canadian teams have now opted to call off the 2021 season.