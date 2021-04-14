SD73 proposes re-opening of Ralph Bell elementary, four changes to school catchment boundaries to manage enrolment

Photo: Kristen Holliday SD73 offices

The Kamloops-Thompson school district's board of education is considering changes to four catchment boundaries and the re-opening of shuttered Ralph Bell elementary school for September 2022.

According to a news release from SD73, district staff are recommending the board of education approve changes to catchment areas for Aberdeen and Pacific Way, Sa-Hali and South Kamloops secondary, Dallas and R.L. Clemitson, Juniper Ridge and Marion Schilling.

The changes to catchment areas are in order to manage enrolment levels, according to the school district.

In a statement, Rhonda Kershaw, board chair, said many Kamloops schools are experiencing significant space pressures.

“The board appreciates the comprehensive recommendations prepared by staff, and look forward to the public consultation process to gather community input on these potential changes,” Kershaw said.

According to the school district, the catchment changes would shift the boundary areas of various schools, affecting students in several neighbourhoods.

Kershaw said boundary changes “could relieve significant pressure points”, but the only long-term solutions identified in SD73’s long-range facilities plan are new schools for the city.

If approved, Ralph Bell elementary, located in Valleyview, would open for K-7 classes. According to SD73, the catchment area would include Juniper West, west of Galore Drive including future development areas, and the area west of Vicars Road, Rose Hill, and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc.

SD73 Supt. Terry Sullivan said the board knew they needed to take action in light of enrolment pressures.

According to SD73, changes in catchment areas don’t require public consultation, but with the significance of these proposals, and the connection to the proposed school re-opening, Sullivan said it was important to seek input.

For three of the proposed catchment area changes, a period of public consultation will occur between April 13 and June 4.

Zoom meetings will be held on April 27, April 29 and May 4 to discuss changes for Aberdeen and Pacific Way, Sa-Hali and SKSS, and Dallas and RL Clemitson.

A decision on these changes will be made by the board of education on June 14.

A 60-day public consultation period will be held to hear discussion about changes to the Juniper Ridge and Marion Schilling boundary, and the proposed re-opening of Ralph Bell Elementary.

Ralph Bell was closed in 2010 due to declining enrolment. Since then, the building has been home to day cares and community groups.

If it reopens as planned, Ralph Bell will be the second shuttered school to be put back into service in recent years. Westsyde elementary reopened in 2019 after closing due to declining enrolment in 2006.

The dates for consultation will be confirmed after the Board Report is reviewed by committee and a recommendation to the board is issued on April 19, 2021.

The board will make its decision on the two remaining proposals on June 28.