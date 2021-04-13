New volunteer fire hall construction delayed due to over budget bids, TNRD says

Photo: Castanet Staff

Construction on the new Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Hall is being delayed, as all submitted construction bids were well over budget, according to the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Ian Dalgleish, the manager of Capital Projects and Facilities for TNRD, said the district had put the project for tender on BC Bid.

Bids to build the project came in higher than expected.

“The lowest tender was still higher than what the budget called for,” Dalgleish said.

Fire hall construction was expected to start this spring, according to the TNRD. The design and preliminary ground work for the site were completed in 2020.

Loon Lake’s Volunteer Fire Department became one of several TNRD-administered fire services in 2019, according to the district.

A Crown Lease for land to house the new fire hall was acquired from the Province in mid-2020, and has been secured for the next 30 years.

The 2.64 acre property is located halfway along Loon Lake, within 8 kilometres of the most populous area of the community.

According to the TNRD, the district is now exploring other options to move the project forward.