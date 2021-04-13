AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being given out at 13 Kamloops pharmacies

Photo: Tim Petruk A total of 13 pharmacies in Kamloops, including Kipp-Mallery on Victoria Street, are taking part in a program that is seeing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine given to residents between 55 and 65 years of age.

More than a dozen Kamloops pharmacies are now doling out the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, according to the B.C. Pharmacy Association.

Pharmacies in government-selected B.C. communities are being given doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine to be used on people between 55 and 65 years of age. The program started in the Lower Mainland and expanded to the Interior last week.

In Kamloops, the following pharmacies are participating in the vaccine rollout: Costco, Glover’s Medicine Centre, Kipp-Mallery Pharmacy on Victoria Street, Real Canadian Superstore, Cain’s Your Independent Grocer, Manshadi Pharmacy, Pratt’s Compounding Pharmacy, Rexall, Save-On Foods in Westsyde and Walmart, as well as Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Valleyview, North Kamloops and Brocklehurst.

According to the B.C. Pharmacy Association, some locations may allow for drop-in service. Those receiving vaccine doses will require their personal health number.