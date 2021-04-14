Arguments next month in sex assault trial of Kamloops teacher accused of groping Grade 7 girls

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students in a seventh-grade shop class in 2019 will not learn his fate until at least next month.

Neither the teacher nor the school can be named under a court-ordered ban prohibiting the publication of any information that could identify the young complainants.

The alleged incidents took place at a high school in the Kamloops-Thompson school district on Oct. 29, 2019.

The teacher is accused of groping two girls in a Grade 7 shop class — grabbing the backside of one and touching the breast of the other.

One of the complainants said the teacher grabbed her buttocks while she was working on a lathe. The girl, who was 12 at the time, said she told a classmate, who said the teacher had also touched her breast.

The girl said she then reported the incidents to her principal.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district told Castanet Kamloops it is aware of the allegations against the teacher, who remains on SD73's staff but is listed as "inactive."

Evidence in the teacher’s trial wrapped up on Tuesday morning. Lawyers will meet next week to set a date for closing submissions, expected to take place at some point after May 12.