Kamloops fraudster who stole $40K from golfers facing jail time after allegedly violating house arrest

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

A Kamloops fraudster who avoided jail after bilking golfers out of more than $40,000 is once again facing prison time, this time after allegedly violating the conditions of his house arrest.

Chris Power, 35, was sentenced in October to 18 months of house arrest after pleading guilty to a dozen fraud charges stemming from interactions he had with members while working as head pro at Rivershore Golf Links.

Power was also ordered to repay $40,664 to the golf course to cover the losses it incurred due to his schemes.

In Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Mark Wolf said Power is facing an allegation that he breached the terms of his conditional sentence order — the court order allowing him to serve his sentence as house arrest instead of in jail.

The details of the alleged breach have not yet been made public, but Wolf said Power is looking at potential jail time. The breaches are alleged to have taken place on Dec. 8 and Jan. 15.

“There is a conditional sentence breach allegation where the Crown will be seeking jail if it establishes the breach,” Wolf said.

A hearing to determine whether Power breached his conditional sentence order had been slated to take place on Tuesday, but it was put off for a week because Power appeared over the phone rather than in person.

Wolf said Power’s in-person attendance would be required because he is facing potential jail time.

Court has previously heard Power’s scheme at Rivershore was not a sophisticated one. He would offer memberships or equipment for sale and pocket the cash rather than pay his employer.

The value of the transactions ranged from $600 to more than $7,300, court heard. Rivershore honoured all purchases, even when Power did not.

Power previously told court he committed the offences to pay off debts he incurred gambling on sports.

The conditional sentence breach hearing is scheduled to take place on April 20.