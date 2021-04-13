Police had been looking for help finding teen not seen since April 7

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Annie Michel has not been seen since April 7, police say.

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

According to police, Annie Michel has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:13 a.m.

Kamloops Mounties are looking for the public’s help tracking down a First Nations teenager who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Annie Michel, 17, was last seen on April 7 in North Kamloops, police said. She is also known to frequent the Valleyview area.

Michel is described as a young First Nations woman standing five-foot-four and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, a tie-dyed hoodie and green camouflage leggings.

Anyone with information about Michel’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.