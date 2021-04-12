RCMP say Monday morning's Kootenay Way fire is under investigation

Photo: Kristen Holliday A KFR crew member stands in front of the fire, located near Kootenay Way.

Police say they have deemed Monday morning’s grass fire on Kootenay Way suspicious.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the Tk’emlups rural detachment is investigating the cause of the Mount Paul blaze.

Fire crews from Kamloops Fire Rescue and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc natural resources responded to reports of a fire in the 1200-block of Kootenay Way just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

According to a joint statement from the City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, KFR used two engines, two bush trucks and one water tender to fight the fire.

TteS natural resources and planning and engineering departments also provided two 1,000-gallon water trailers, one front-end loader, one excavator and five crew members.

The joint statement said Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Steve Robinson, KFR’s fire chief, have been in contact regarding the fire, as well as three others that occurred in the Mount Paul area in the past 24 hours.

“The fires pose no danger to the public,” the joint statement said, adding that the TteS and KFR are concerned about the suspicious nature of the fires.

According to the statement, Casimir and Robinson will be meeting with the RCMP to understand how best to prevent future fires.

“TteS and KFR are committed to working together to ensure the safety of all residents,” the joint statement said.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who might have other information connected to the fire, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.