Online fundraiser for Vavenby family whose heritage house burned down

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser has been set up to help a Vavenby family find permanent accommodation after a fire destroyed their newly purchased heritage home.

The GoFundMe page for the Miller family, organized by Joanne Laderoute, has raised over $10,000 since it was launched on Sunday.

According to a statement written by Laderoute on the fundraising page, the fire occurred on Friday.

“The windows exploded, the house filled with oxygen and burnt in minutes. The fire department arrived, unfortunately too late,” the page said.

The family was able to escape with their three dogs and one of their three cats, according to the statement.

“Just over a month ago, they moved to this amazing community, [and] bought the only thing they could afford. Their new to them heritage home in Vavenby, just outside of Clearwater, was a school at one time, and the local dance hall, built in 1925,” Laderoute said on the GoFundMe page.

“Due to the age of the building, it posed some challenges for the insurance agent, and she was in the process of shopping around for their home insurance. They were to discuss the prices this Monday, April 12. They have no home insurance.”

According to Laderoute’s statement, the family is still unsure what became of two of their cats.

The Clearwater community has organized a work party to help the Millers sort through the rubble of their home, and the family has been offered a local cabin to live in rent-free, according to the fundraising page.

“They are going to need money to try and find permanent accommodations, until they figure out what their next steps are,” the GoFundMe page said.