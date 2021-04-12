Health-focused chain restaurant Freshii to open new location in Sahali

Photo: Tim Petruk Freshii in Kamloops will be located near Save-On Foods in Sahali.

There will soon be a new option for those in Kamloops looking to grab a health-conscious meal on the go.

Freshii will open a location in Sahali in the coming weeks, serving salads, wraps, bowls, burritos and smoothies, among other menu items.

Franchise owner Greg Kelner said he thinks the Tournament Capital will prove to be a good market for the Freshii brand, despite the fact the restaurant will open during a global pandemic that has been pummelling the food-service industry.

“The bottom line is that people have got to eat,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“Maybe they’re not sitting in and dining, but we are going to be doing a lot of takeout anyway. I think Freshii is going to be what everyone’s looking for.”

Kelner, who also owns the Freshslice Pizza storefront on Victoria Street, said his daughter will manage the Freshii restaurant, which will be located in Columbia Place near Save-On Foods in Sahali.

“It’s going to be her store to run,” he said. “So, it’s going to be a family-run business.”

Freshii has locations across Canada, and in B.C. throughout the Lower Mainland as well as in Kelowna, Vernon, Squamish and Prince George.

Kelner said he expects Freshii to open later this month or early in May.