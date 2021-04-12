Police clear scene in Aberdeen after unsubstantiated report of shots fired

Photo: Tim Petruk There was a heavy police presence on a residential street in Aberdeen on Monday.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

A large police presence on a residential street in Aberdeen has cleared, and Mounties say they haven’t found any evidence of shots being fired.

A number of officers armed with high-powered rifles could be seen leaving the scene on Turnberry Place at about 11:15 a.m.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops investigators could not substantiate the report of potential shots fired. Evelyn said sometimes loud bangs are reported to police as gunshots, and Mounties have no choice but to take every precaution while investigating the report.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:10 a.m.

Reports of potential shots fired on a quiet Aberdeen residential street on Monday morning have a cul de sac closed and a nearby school locked down.

There is a significant police presence in the Turnberry Place area, off Links Drive near the top of Pacific Way.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops that Mounties were called at about 10:15 a.m. for a report of a “loud bang” that could have been a gunshot.

As a result, nearby Pacific Way elementary has been placed on hold and secure and police have closed access to Turnberry Place.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter on scene and this story will be updated when more information is known.