Kamloops Mounties on scene at report of potential shots fired on residential street in Aberdeen

Photo: Tim Petruk There is a heavy police presence in Aberdeen on Monday.

Reports of potential shots fired on a quiet Aberdeen residential street on Monday morning have a cul de sac closed and a nearby school locked down.

There is a significant police presence in the Turnberry Place area, off Links Drive near the top of Pacific Way.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops that Mounties were called at about 10:15 a.m. for a report of a “loud bang” that could have been a gunshot.

As a result, nearby Pacific Way elementary has been placed on hold and secure and police have closed access to Turnberry Place.

