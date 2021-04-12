Fire crews responding to blaze near Kootenay Way, one of four in area since Sunday evening

Photo: Kristen Holliday A KFR truck responding to a wildfire in the Mount Paul area on Wednesday, April 7.

Fire crews responded to a number of reports of fires in the Mount Paul area between Sunday evening and Monday morning — blazes that could have been intentionally set.

A Tk’emlups te Secwepemc councillor said there is concern the fire may have been the work of a firebug.

Coun. Thomas Blank said crews are currently on scene at a location just off Kootenay Way, where a fire started around 4 a.m. Monday morning in a large slash pile.

Blank, who is also on scene, said it’s still an active fire, with two Kamloops Fire Rescue bush trucks and a Tk’emlups te Secwepemc front end loader and pumper truck working together to control the blaze.

He said crews are monitoring the area and letting the fire burn out, spraying adjacent areas with water from a pumper truck to stop it from spreading.

Blank said there were a number of other fires that started over the past several hours.

“I don’t have any witnesses or proof of that, but that would be my guess, that someone has been intentionally lighting these fires,” Blank said.

On Sunday evening, he said crews responded to a fire at Indian Point, and two other fires had started early Monday morning near Chilcotin road and by a Husky station in the area.

Blank said the fire on Kootenay Way was the only one still burning.

Last week, fire crews put out a wildfire in the Mount Paul area, near the 200-block of Chilcotin Road.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue and the RCMP. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.