Council to vote on grant application to fund multiple social services, including washrooms

Photo: Kristen Holliday

City staff are asking council to consider approving a grant application that would fund a number of social services in Kamloops, including washroom facilities and a new outreach program.

The grant is available through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. According to a report written for council ahead of their Tuesday meeting, staff said the city could be eligible for up to $2.5 million in grant funding based on Kamloops’ population size.

According to the report, the intent of the UBCM grant is to improve the health and safety of homeless people, and to reduce community concerns about safety where street populations gather.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Kamloops, our vulnerable population and our business community,” the report said.

“This application represents an opportunity to address these impacts through a holistic approach.”

City staff said they held two special meetings with community partners, inviting them to submit their funding priorities through a survey.

Based on this input, the city’s application will request funding for a number of projects.

If awarded the grant, four Portland Loo-style washrooms would be purchased and installed. Two would be located on the North Shore, and two would be installed to the south. The city would also purchase a mobile washroom building with a shower facility.

A Portland Loo is constructed with graffiti-proof panels and open grating, so it's easier to see if someone is inside, and how many people are occupying the space, according to a website dedicated to the product. In 2018, city council voted to purchase two Portland Loo-style toilets, but the decision was later reversed.

“The lack of safe and secure public washrooms is not only a concern for human dignity, but ultimately one of community health,” the staff report said.

“By purchasing secure washroom units individuals would have more options during a time when public and private facilities have reduced hours, or are closed because of the pandemic.”

According to the report, the city would also seek to contract two mobile security guards for overnight shifts on the North and South shores, cover the cost of two additional community safety officers for one year and implement a lived-experience peer outreach training and employment program.

The program would be administered in partnership with community service providers, such as ASK Wellness, according to city staff.

“We hope that this approach will help to increase the number of people being directed to the programs and services that will benefit people experiencing homeless the most, reduce the stigma of homelessness, reduce the impact on our streets, and overall, result in less NIMBY-ism [not in my backyard],” the report said.

The city would also develop a fenced, well-lit pathway to run between a supportive housing project, unnamed in the report, and the city centre.

The path would run along the rail line between Overlanders Bridge and First Avenue to Overlanders Bridge and Mission Flats Road.

The report said this project “would help solve temporary challenges related to safety along the rail line while residents of supportive housing move from their housing location to the location of support services.”

The city would be responsible for maintaining the fence lengths that would run along city property, while the part of the fence running along private property would be the responsibility of the owner.

The report said if their application is successful, the grant would provide 100 per cent funding coverage for eligible expenses for one year.

According to staff, aspects of the project that require ongoing funding may result in budget increases to support the new services.

Council will vote on the recommendation at their Tuesday meeting.