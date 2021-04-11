Hot Nite in the City organizer says he continues to plan event, but everything depends on pandemic restrictions

Photo: Castanet Staff

The organizer of Hot Nite in the City says he is continuing to plan the popular summer event — but whether it actually runs is dependent on the pandemic and provincial health guidelines.

Ron Popove told Castanet Kamloops he has sponsors in place and entries coming in for the car show-and-shine, scheduled for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, but “a lot depends on what Bonnie Henry says.”

“[In] the last week or so, Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone would have their inoculations by July. So, if that’s the case, we could pull off a car show,” Popove said.

“I’m trying to go ahead with the idea we’re going to have an event.”

On Wednesday, the organizers of Ribfest announced they would be cancelling their event for a second straight year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ribfest typically runs on the same August weekend as Hot Nite.

Ribfest organizers said it was disappointing, but the Rotary committee behind the event was unanimous in its decision and couldn’t justify proceeding with such an uncertain future.

Popove said the events enhanced each other, with Hot Nite and Ribfest enthusiasts mingling between the two gatherings.

“With Ribfest not being there, we will loose some people,” he said, adding that, if Hot Nite proceeds, he hopes the car community will be out in full force to enjoy the show.

Last year, Hot Nite was cancelled due to COVID-19 on what would have been the show's 26th year running.

Popove said he will continue to move forward with planning the show — for now.

“Right now, I’m looking forward to a car show and trying to go forward with that feeling,” he said.

“Hopefully we will have an event, depending on what happens with COVID-19.”