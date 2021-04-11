Local doctor recommending people isolate as COVID-19 cases rise, according to Sun Peaks mayor

Photo: Wikipedia Creative Commons Sun Peaks

As COVID-19 cases increase at Sun Peaks, a local doctor has recommended community members isolate as much as possible, according to Mayor Al Raine.

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre said the total number of active cases in the community has increased to 23, with three more positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday morning.

Raine told Castanet Kamloops on Sunday that Sun Peaks residents are feeling concerned.

“The [local] doctor has recommended that people isolate as much as possible, and if they’re feeling sick, they need to get tested,” Raine said, clarifying community-wide isolation isn't a measure ordered yet by Interior Health.

“My understanding is there’s about 20 or 30 people going for tests today.”

In a statement posted to a Sun Peaks residents’ Facebook page on Sunday morning, the health centre said so far, none of the positive cases are very ill or require hospitalization.

Raine said he believes the vast majority of residents are staying isolated, trying to “sit this one out for a week or two.”

According to Raine, the local health clinic has been performing contact tracing alongside Interior Health.

“We found it more effective and much faster to have the local clinic contacting people,” he said.

“Most of the people tested positive have been contacted.”

Raine said with the wrap-up of ski-season last weekend, there were “a number of people” who went for COVID-19 tests at Sun Peaks and then kept travelling.

“There’s at least two who we have not been able to track down who have tested positive,” he said, adding they are doing their best to follow up with these individuals.

“I don’t understand exactly why, if they are sick enough that they want to get tested, why they would continue on travelling somewhere.”

Raine said local testing would continue on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Sun Peaks centre. Residents should go online to book their appointments.

However, Raine said there hasn’t yet been confirmation from Interior Health that local testing will continue past Monday.

“If the number of positive cases starts to slow down significantly, obviously hopefully we’ll be over this little surge. If it continues at the present speed, I think they’ll be looking at doing some more testing,” Raine said.

In the absence of a local testing facility, residents would need to travel to Kamloops to receive tests.

Dr. Carol Fenton, Interior Health medical health officer, said in a statement the increased COVID-19 activity in Sun Peaks is concerning, and is being monitored by the health authority.

“At this time, an outbreak has not been declared,” Fenton said.

“We are currently conducting a thorough case and contact investigation to determine where and when exposures occurred. Interior Health will contact anyone who is required to isolate.”

In her statement, Fenton reminded everyone to follow public health orders, maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and only gather with groups of up to 10 outdoors.

“Do not gather with several groups of new people. Stick to the same people,” Fenton said.

“Patios and outdoor areas at restaurants, pubs and bars are not included as places to gather with 10 people at one table.”