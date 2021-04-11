Valleyview secondary, Arthur Stevenson elementary added to IH list of COVID-19 exposures

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two more Kamloops schools have been added to Interior Health’s list of school COVID-19 exposures.

Valleyview secondary is reporting a potential virus exposure event on Thursday, April 1.

According to the health authority, a possible COVID-19 exposure occurred at Arthur Stevenson elementary over four days, March 29 to 31 and April 1.

There are now seven Kamloops-area schools on Interior Health’s list — Valleyview, Arthur Stevenson, NorKam secondary, Westmount elementary, Brocklehurst middle, Westsyde secondary and Logan Lake elementary.

According to the school district, when a COVID-19 case is identified in a school community, Interior Health investigates close contacts and sends notifications directly to those who are instructed to self-isolate.