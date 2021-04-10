Scoopz Ice Cream Parlour opened the doors for the 2021 season Saturday

Photo: Brianne Foley

Scoopz Ice Cream is officially open for summer business.

With a grand opening on Saturday, long-time employee, Martina Fish said, as usual, the Kamloops community has been very supportive.

“Pretty busy. A little bit slower because it's cold, but since its opening day people are coming in just because of that which is really nice,” Fish told Castanet Kamloops.

They were able to open on time this year because of COVID preparations from 2020.

“We opened up late last year because of COVID, but then this year, since we were already prepared, we were on track.”

Keeping with the tradition, Scoopz, at 265 Lorne St., has some rotating flavours, but the staples will remain the same.

“Our flavours are the same as last year. We have some that rotate. Same as last year and years before that. So if you come in week to week, there'll be a couple that change, but all the classics will still be there.”

For the month of April, Monday to Friday they will be open noon to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting in May they will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

Keeping with COVID protocols, there are decals on the floor for distancing, masks are mandatory inside and they have taken out indoor seating.

The convenience is they are close enough to Riverside Park that locals can enjoy their ice cream outside.

“I think we're just excited. We love the support of the community and we just hope everyone comes out and gets some ice cream and maybe hangs out in the park. That would be lovely.”