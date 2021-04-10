The Association Francophone of Kamloops presents a socially distanced sugar shack for 2021

Photo: Association Francophone de Kamloops

The Association Francophone of Kamloops is organizing a special sugar shack this year, due to the continued restrictions because of the pandemic.

Members who have renewed for the 2021 season can register online to collect a Cabane à Sucre (sugar shack) gourmet basket that contains maple products and traditional specialties.

An outdoor stand will be installed in front of the building at 348 Fortune Drive on the North Shore.

Members who have registered can come by and collect their gourmet baskets, with each family having a 15-minute window to come and pick-up the basket.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

For this special event, the Association Francophone of Kamloops has joined the Festival du Bois, organized by the Société Francophone de Maillardville in Coquitlam.

This biggest french Canadian event in Western Canada usually takes place in Coquitlam, but it will move online this year.

April 16 to the 30, the Association Francophone of Kamloops invites everyone to go online and watch performances and concerts by more than a dozen artists from across Canada for free.

For more information, click here.