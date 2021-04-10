The Kamloops Farmers' Market kicks off mid-month for 44 year

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market is getting ready for their 44th season, staring April 17.

For opening day, hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on St. Paul Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. They will run every Saturday until Oct. 30, regardless of the weather.

Midweek markets will be on Wednesday this year, beginning on May 5. These will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. just outside the TNRD Library on Victoria Street.

Like 2020, this year's market will be slightly different, with masks being mandatory in the market area, and other COVID-19 protocols that can be found here.

Curbside pickup will be available as long as orders are prearranged and prepaid with the vendors or online.

Organizers expect the market to see a similar showing as previous years, with farmers, prepared food, artisans and crafters.

Non-food vendors are allowed to attend once again, and all products, food and otherwise, are baked or grown in British Columbia, with the majority from around Kamloops.

The 400 block of Victoria Street will be closed to accommodate the market once the season gets underway.

For more information and updates, check out the Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market on social media.