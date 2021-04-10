Man put up a fight while being arrested by 100 Mile House RCMP

Photo: File photo

Two officers were injured while arresting a violent suspect near 100 Mile House.

The incident began on Friday just after noon when an off-duty officer with the BC Highway Patrol spotted a prohibited driver operating a motor vehicle along Highway 97 in 100 Mile House.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said patrols were made by on-duty officers, but the subject was not located. But later that day, two witnesses who were familiar with the 44-year-old Bridge Lake resident saw the man driving a vehicle in the area of Moore Avenue within the Exeter Industrial Park.

Officers of the BC Highway Patrol and 100 Mile House RCMP attended and found the man behind the driver's seat of the vehicle with one female passenger.

“The man is known to police to be involved in drugs and to carry weapons including firearms and knives on his person,” said Nielsen. “The officers were also aware that the same man had been involved in a traffic stop last week where a fully loaded carbine had been found in the vehicle he was driving.”

When police pulled up, the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the police car.

After he was informed he was being arrested for prohibited driving, the man failed to follow directions and pushed one of the officers to the ground.

“A fight thereafter ensued, where the suspect continued his attempts to injure the arresting officers, resulting in one of the officers requesting emergency back up through his police radio,” said Nielsen.

“The two arresting officers were able to hold the man, who continued to struggle and fight on the ground, until other officers arrived to assist. The man was safely arrested at that point. Drugs and a large knife on the dash were found in the vehicle after a search was conducted incidental to arrest.”

Both officers involved received minor injuries from the altercation.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries before being taken to police cells.

The vehicle was impounded and the female passenger, who did not get involved in the struggle and remained in the car, was detained, but was later released with no charges.

Despite being found with a gun the previous week, police say the man will once again be released from custody on a number of conditions, while he awaits charges.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer. To remain anonymous contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report their information. Refer to file number 2021-1184.