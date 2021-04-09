Travel advisory in place for Coquihalla as spring storm rolls in

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - N Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking north. (elevation: 1230 metres)

A travel advisory is in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as a spring storm wallops the mountain pass.

DriveBC is warning motorists of limited visibility, delays and rapidly changing conditions due to heavy snow.

“Consider alternate routes,” says the provincial agency, reminding motorists that winter tires are still mandatory on most BC Interior highways.

A cold front moving across southern B.C. is currently dumping snow on Highway 5, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres are expected.

“With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture, and relatively low snow levels in the wake of the front, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting late this evening and overnight,” Environment Canada said. “The snow will taper off to a few flurries tomorrow morning.”

The Coquihalla was marred by long closures earlier this week due to multiple semi-trucks spun out.