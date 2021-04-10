Spring storm dumps 17 cm of snow on Coquihalla, still snowing

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla remains covered in snow Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.

Winter is still very much alive and well on B.C.'s mountain passes, as the Coquihalla Highway got hit with a healthy dump of snow through the evening.

About 17 centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla Summit overnight, and more snow is expected Saturday.

Environment Canada extended its snowfall warning for the highway Saturday morning, forecasting an additional two to four centimetres to fall through the day.

"A cool and unstable southwest flow combined with ample moisture will continue to give the Coquihalla Summit occasionally heavy snow early this morning," Environment Canada said. "The snow will taper off to flurries later this morning."

Webcam footage from much of the highway between Hope and Merritt shows the highway covered in snow and limited visibility.

The Okanagan Connector also got hit with about 10 cm of snow overnight and compact snow remains on the highway.

ORIGINAL: 10 P.M.

A travel advisory is in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as a spring storm wallops the mountain pass.

DriveBC is warning motorists of limited visibility, delays and rapidly changing conditions due to heavy snow.

“Consider alternate routes,” says the provincial agency, reminding motorists that winter tires are still mandatory on most BC Interior highways.

A cold front moving across southern B.C. is currently dumping snow on Highway 5, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres are expected.

“With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture, and relatively low snow levels in the wake of the front, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting late this evening and overnight,” Environment Canada said. “The snow will taper off to a few flurries tomorrow morning.”

The Coquihalla was marred by long closures earlier this week due to multiple semi-trucks spun out.