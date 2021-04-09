Police seize drugs after crash involving suspected drunk driver

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police seized 50 grams of methamphetamine from a vehicle and arrested a suspected drunk driver on Tuesday after a collision in Valleyview.

Kamloops Mounties received a report at about 6 p.m. of a possible impaired driver on the East Trans-Canada Highway.

“Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with a semi truck,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, police observed what appeared to be a firearm in the front seat and arrested the driver.”

Evelyn said 50 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle and the suspected firearm turned out to be a paintball gun.

The investigation is ongoing.