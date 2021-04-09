Mounties looking into suspicious fire outside North Kamloops apartment building

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are investigating a suspicious fire last weekend in the parking lot of a North Kamloops apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to a report of two men lighting leaves on fire in the lot outside a building int the 100-block of Knox Street at about 6 p.m. on Sunday. One of the men was described as having a gas can.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said investigators found two men matching the suspect descriptions and warned them not to light fires.

“Shortly after, police were called back to the location where a second fire had been lit,” she said.

“Kamloops firefighters attended and the building was evacuated.”

Evelyn said Mounties are reviewing surveillance from the surrounding area.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.