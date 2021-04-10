City of Kamloops anticipates additional patio extension requests if health orders are extended

Photo: Castanet Staff Crews worked to install sidewalk extensions in the 200-block of Victoria Street on March 31.

The temporary sidewalks being installed along Victoria Street and on the North Shore come with a hefty price tag.

According to a report from City of Kamloops staff slated to go before council next week, the paver-stone pathways cost $1,000 per linear metre to construct.

The city has had 20 requests from businesses to have their sidewalks extended — a total of 250 metres, for a cost of about $250,000.

On March 29, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new measure barring indoor dining until at least April 19.

City staff are asking council to approve an additional $100,000 “to accommodate anticipated future requests if the provincial health order is extended.”

According to the city report, the paver-stone sidewalk option was chosen over other options like boardwalks because they are slip resistant and could remain in place for an extended period — potentially on a year-round basis.

The project is expected to be paid for with pandemic-related grant funding.