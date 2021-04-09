High school teacher in 100 Mile House arrested, charged with sexually exploiting young girl: RCMP

Photo: SD27 Peter Skene secondary school in 100 Mile House.

A teacher at a 100 Mile House high school is in jail accused of sexually exploiting a young girl, and police are looking for additional information.

Vincent Collins, 33, is in custody facing one count of sexual exploitation of a person under 16, according to an RCMP news release.

Mounties said Collins, who lives in 108 Mile, was arrested on Thursday morning on his way to work at Peter Skene secondary.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said investigators learned of the allegations on Wednesday and launched a “fast-moving” investigation.

“We have been closely engaged with the school administration and School District 27, who is supporting our investigation,” he said.

In a news release, police said they are putting out a call for information given Collins role as a teacher and “access to children at the school.”

Collins remains in custody.

Anyone with information can call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.