Highs in Kamloops forecast to hit 22 C by next Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Photo: Castanet Staff

Next week should start to feel like spring in the Tournament Capital.

According to Environment Canada, a cool weekend is expected to give way to temperatures reaching as high as 22 C late next week.

Friday night could see wet flurries or rain showers with a low of 2 C overnight and highs reaching 8 C on Saturday.

The forecast is calling for a high of 13 C on Sunday followed by 15 C on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, highs are expected to reach 20 C and 22 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows are expected to be at or near freezing until the middle of next week.

The average high for Kamloops for this time of year is about 15 C, while lows are typically in the 2 C range.