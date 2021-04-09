Kamloops Crime Stoppers' weekly wanted list

The following individuals were wanted by Kamloops RCMP as of the time of publication.
Name: Michelle Howes
Age: 42
Height: Five-foot-six
Weight: 130 pounds
Race: White
Hair: Blonde/ Red
Eyes: Blue
File: 2021-9066
Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order
Name: Cortney Leonard
Age: 40
Height: Five-foot-three
Weight: 139 pounds
Race: Indigenous
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
File: 2021-9955 (Kamloops)
Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order
File: 2020-1492 (Lillooet)
Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order
Name: Charles Luttman
Age: 34
Height: Six-foot-three
Weight: 260 pounds
Race: Indigenous
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
File: 2021-2055
Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from police officer
File: 2020-42891
Wanted for: Break and enter and theft