Kamloops Crime Stoppers' weekly wanted list

Photo: Castanet Staff

The following individuals were wanted by Kamloops RCMP as of the time of publication.

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Name: Michelle Howes

Age: 42

Height: Five-foot-six

Weight: 130 pounds

Race: White

Hair: Blonde/ Red

Eyes: Blue

File: 2021-9066

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Name: Cortney Leonard

Age: 40

Height: Five-foot-three

Weight: 139 pounds

Race: Indigenous

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

File: 2021-9955 (Kamloops)

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order

File: 2020-1492 (Lillooet)

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Name: Charles Luttman

Age: 34

Height: Six-foot-three

Weight: 260 pounds

Race: Indigenous

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

File: 2021-2055

Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from police officer

File: 2020-42891

Wanted for: Break and enter and theft