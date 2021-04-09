COVID-19 could spoil plans for high-profile Kamloops homicide trial

Photo: Castanet Staff

The trial of five men charged in a gang-related 2019 Kamloops slaying — an investigation described as the most complex in the history of the Kamloops RCMP detachment — could be delayed or moved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy Gold, 35, was reported missing in October 2019. His remains were located weeks later in the Lac du Bois area north of Kamloops.

Nearly a year later, five men — Nathan Townsend, Jayden Eustache, Darien Rohel, John Daviss and Sean Scurt — were arrested and charged with his murder. Charges against each of the accused except Eustache were later reduced to manslaughter.

The five are scheduled to stand trial over a period of five months beginning in September and ending early next year.

During a brief pre-trial conference in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone said the COVID-19 pandemic could derail plans to have the five men stand trial together in the Kamloops Law Courts.

“It has been brought to my attention that, under COVID, we don’t have a courtroom that would work for this because of the number of participants,” she said.

None of the courtrooms at the Kamloops Law Courts are large enough to fit the five accused, their lawyers, prosecutors and court staff in a manner that complies with COVID-19 protocols.

Lawyers for two of the accused — Townsend and Rohel — are scheduled to make applications in July to have their clients stand trial alone.

Gold and each of the accused had been involved in the city’s drug trade.

Townsend has previously been described by police as having gang ties. He is believed to have been a top lieutenant of Red Scorpions gang co-founder Konaam Shirzad, who was shot to death outside his Kamloops home in September 2017.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Sad Lecky has previously described the investigation into Gold’s death as the most complex investigation ever undertaken by the Kamloops RCMP.

In the COVID-19 era, some Canadian courts have held large-scale jury trials outside of courthouses. In B.C., a murder trial in Nelson last winter was held in a theatre.