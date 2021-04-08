Kamloops RCMP catch would-be thief

Photo: Castanet Staff

A security camera recording led to Kamloops police catching a man suspected for trying to break into a truck.

Arriving at the scene, police located and arrested a suspect who had drugs, a bb-gun, break-in instruments and other items on him that were seized at the time.

On March 31, RCMP officers were called to the 1200-block of Dalhousie Drive just before 11:30 p.m.

A security camera showed a man climbing into a work truck within a gated area on a business property.

The suspect was later released with a court date, while the investigation continues.