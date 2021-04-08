Up to 20 cm expected on Coquihalla Highway Friday

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 5, near Box Canyon Chain-up Area, looking north.

The winter weather is expected to continue this week on B.C. Interior mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a new snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, due to an active frontal system sliding down the BC Coast.

Snowfall totals of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected.

“With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture and relatively low snow levels, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting mid Friday morning and continuing into Friday night,” Environment Canada said.

The Okanagan Connector is expected to get between two and four centimetres on Friday night while the Hope-to-Princeton Highway will get between 5 and 10 cm. The full highway forecast can be found here.

The Coquihalla was plagued with lengthy closures Wednesday night due to commercial vehicles spinning out on hills.