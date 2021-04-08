Suspect sought in drive-by BB gun shooting in North Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Police are hoping to track down the suspect in a drive-by BB gun shooting last month on Tranquille Road.

Police are trying to track down the suspect in a drive-by BB gun shooting last month that missed its target but damaged the glass doors of a North Shore business.

The drive-by took place on March 25 at about 8:40 a.m., according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.

Evelyn said the driver of a green four-door Audi fired at a person from the driver’s seat out an open window.

“The person was not hit, but the glass doors to a business were damaged,” she said.

“Surveillance footage showed a brief confrontation between the driver of the car and the suspected target prior to the shots being fired.”

Evelyn said the Audi was bearing the B.C. licence plate LR3 58P, and the suspect is described as a white man.

“We are releasing the driver’s image, as well as the description and licence plate of the vehicle, with hope that information will be provided by the public to help further the police investigation,” Evelyn said.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with the intended target of the incident.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.