Double-yellow pass on Highway 5 north of Kamloops caught on video

A transport truck was caught on camera driving dangerously on the Yellowhead near Valemount on Wednesday — crossing on a double-solid line near a bend in the road.

Robert Daoust was driving back to Grande Prairie, Alta., at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the truck cut out from behind him. He caught the incident on video.

"A tractor trailer was passing us around a corner with a double-solid yellow line on Highway 5 near Valemount — very dangerous driving," Daoust told Castanet.

According to Daoust, the truck had been driving in a similar manner throughout the trip.

"It was crazy how he was driving before he he did that move on us. Actually, a couple cars, he passed pretty much right on to the side of the road on people," he said.

About 20 minutes later, Daoust drove by the truck, which had been pulled over by police.

Daoust reached out to who he believed was the employing company printed on the truck door earlier on Thursday morning.

"They were completely just blown away that their driver would drive like that," he said. "They said they wrote them up, and it was his first offence. That just wasn't acceptable for the company vehicle."